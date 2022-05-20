Technology

Infinix Note 12 Turbo launched in India at Rs. 15,000

Written by Akash Pandey May 20, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo get 5GB of Virtual RAM (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has introduced two Note 12 series smartphones in India, called the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. The former starts at Rs. 11,999 and the latter bears a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 for its single configuration. The 12 and 12 Turbo are powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and G96 chipsets, respectively, and pack an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix is aggressively expanding its portfolio in India. A few days ago, the brand had announced Note 12 VIP and 12 G96 models.

Now, it has collaborated with Marvel to introduced Note 12 and 12 Turbo in special boxes to celebrate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Infinix's latest handsets rival smartphones under Rs. 15,000 from Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi.

Design and display The smartphones feature an AMOLED display

The Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo have a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera arrangement. The handsets sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, they are 7.89mm thick and weigh 184.5g.

Information They have a 50MP main camera

The Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo feature triple rear cameras, comprising a 50MP (f/1.6) main lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper, and a QVGA sensor. On the front, they have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Note 12 is backed by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Note 12 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They boot Android 12 with XOS 10 and XOS 10.6, respectively, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo: Pricing and availability

The Note 12 costs Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models, respectively. It comes in Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Gold colors. The 12 Turbo is priced at Rs. 14,999 for its 8GB/12GB single configuration and comes in Sapphire Blue, Force Black, and Snowfall trims. The phones will be available via Flipkart starting May 28 and May 27, respectively.