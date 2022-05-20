OnePlus Nord 2T, CE 2 Lite launched globally: Check features
OnePlus has launched its latest mid-rangers, the Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite, globally. The former starts at €399 (nearly Rs. 32,700) for its 8GB/128GB base configuration and the latter bears a price-tag of €299 (nearly Rs. 24,500) for its 6GB/128GB sole variant. The smartphones are currently available for pre-order and their deliveries will commence from May 24 onward across several markets.
- OnePlus is gaining foothold in the European market. In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded a stunning 388% growth in sales.
- Driving this success is OnePlus's Nord line-up, which offers a modern design and mid-tier hardware, including high refresh rate screens, multiple cameras, 5G connectivity, and fast-charging.
- The newly introduced handsets aim to attract buyers with their value-for-money proposition.
The Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and an in-display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, respectively. The former bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The latter sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The Nord 2T is equipped with triple rear cameras including a 50MP primary snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The Nord CE 2 Lite also offers a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP main sensor and 2MP monochrome as well as macro lenses. On the front, the smartphones pack a 32MP and 16MP selfie camera, respectively.
The Nord 2T is powered by a Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The Nord CE 2 Lite is backed by a Snapdragon 695 processor, with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging. The handsets boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.
The Nord 2T comes in Jade Fog and Gray Shadow colors. It costs €399 (around Rs. 32,700) for its 8GB/128GB version and €499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for its 12GB/256GB model. The Nord CE 2 Lite is offered in Blue Tide and Black Dust shades. It is priced at €299 (nearly Rs. 24,500) for its 6GB/128GB single configuration.