Technology

OnePlus Nord 2T fully revealed in leaked renders: Check features

OnePlus Nord 2T fully revealed in leaked renders: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The Nord 2T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor (Photo credit: Twitter/@heyitsyogesh)

OnePlus is working on a new Nord series smartphone, called the Nord 2T. The phone's specifications have been tipped before but thanks to Onsitego and industry insider Yogesh Brar, we now know what it will look like. The handset will largely be similar to the Nord 2 but will sport a rather quirky triple rear camera layout.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nord 2T will be the latest addition by OnePlus to its mid-range smartphone lineup. The upcoming device will be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Nord 2. It is expected to arrive with a new processor, faster charging, and a polarizing rear camera design.

The Nord 2T will be pitted against mid-rangers from rival brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display It may have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2T will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and a triple camera setup on the back with dual LED flash. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset may sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information A 50MP main camera is expected

The Nord 2T will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, it may pack a 32MP camera for selfies.

Internals The device may support 80W fast-charging

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and should run on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The device will feature stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2T will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it may start at around Rs. 30,000. (Source: Onsitego)