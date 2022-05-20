Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench; specifications revealed
Samsung is gearing up to introduce its latest foldable smartphone, called the Galaxy Z Flip 4. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number SM-F721U, revealing its key details. According to the listing, the device will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor along with 8GB of RAM and Android 12 support.
- Samsung's foldable handsets have received a massive response from buyers across the world.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the world's highest-selling foldable smartphone with a 52% market share in 2021.
- Now, the users will be treated to Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is expected to make its debut in August. The handset will directly compete with the upcoming Motorola RAZR 3.
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets depending on their single-core and multi-core scores. It executes a series of instructions per core and produces a unified output. The faster a processor completes the actions, the higher is its score. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has achieved a single-core score of 1,277 and a multi-core score of 3,642.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a clamshell-like design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, an aluminium frame, an improved hinge, flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a glass body with dual cameras on the outer screen. It is expected to have a 6.72-inch main OLED display and a 2.0-inch or larger cover screen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup that may comprise two 12MP sensors. For selfies, it may sport a 10MP front-facing camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based One UI and is said to come with a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be disclosed at the time of its launch which may happen in August. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 90,000.