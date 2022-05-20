Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench; specifications revealed

Written by Akash Pandey May 20, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be 7.2mm thick (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles)

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its latest foldable smartphone, called the Galaxy Z Flip 4. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number SM-F721U, revealing its key details. According to the listing, the device will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor along with 8GB of RAM and Android 12 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung's foldable handsets have received a massive response from buyers across the world.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the world's highest-selling foldable smartphone with a 52% market share in 2021.

Now, the users will be treated to Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is expected to make its debut in August. The handset will directly compete with the upcoming Motorola RAZR 3.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets depending on their single-core and multi-core scores. It executes a series of instructions per core and produces a unified output. The faster a processor completes the actions, the higher is its score. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has achieved a single-core score of 1,277 and a multi-core score of 3,642.

Design and display The handset will sport a glass body

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a clamshell-like design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, an aluminium frame, an improved hinge, flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a glass body with dual cameras on the outer screen. It is expected to have a 6.72-inch main OLED display and a 2.0-inch or larger cover screen.

Information It may feature 12MP dual rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup that may comprise two 12MP sensors. For selfies, it may sport a 10MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC will power the device

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based One UI and is said to come with a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be disclosed at the time of its launch which may happen in August. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 90,000.