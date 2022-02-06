Technology

This is how Vivo NEX 5 could look like

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

Vivo NEX 5 will have a quad camera module (Photo credit: @Shadow_Leak)

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest flagship handset, the NEX 5. In the latest development, a seemingly official poster of the smartphone has surfaced online, courtesy of @Shadow_Leak. The poster also reveals that the NEX 5 will be introduced in February. It was expected to be available in the second half of 2021 but has been out of the news until recently.

Rumors about the Vivo NEX 5 have been picking up the pace recently, indicating an imminent launch of the phone. The present leak stands out because it changes some of the expectations about the handset.

It was tipped to have a quad-curved screen and an under-display camera, but the poster image shows a traditional curved display and a punch-hole to house the selfie camera.

Display The handset will feature an E4 AMOLED display

The Vivo NEX 5 will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a large circular camera unit. The handset will feature either a 6.78-inch or a 7-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It is expected to be offered in Earth Gray, Night Black, Blue Shade, and White color options.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Vivo NEX 5 will be equipped with a ZEISS-branded quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary shooter and three other unspecified sensors, including a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. Up front, it may sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will fuel the device

The Vivo NEX 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and either 40W or 50W wireless fast-charging support. The handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo NEX 5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo NEX 5 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 75,000.