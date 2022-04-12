Technology

Vivo X Note and Pad launched: Check prices and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 12, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

Vivo X Note is offered in three different color options (Photo credit: Vivo)

Alongside its first-ever foldable smartphone, Vivo has also announced X Note and Pad models. The former is a flagship smartphone that looks like one half of the foldable X Fold, while the latter is the company's first-ever tablet. The X Note has a premium design, a 120Hz screen, a 50MP quad rear camera module, 80W fast-charging, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is adopting an aggressive approach toward expanding into new categories. The company has not only forayed into the foldable smartphone segment but also entered the tablet market—similar to OPPO, its sister brand.

The new products put Vivo right on the top, against rivals brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi which already have a presence in the tablet and foldable smartphone segments.

Design and display The X Note offers 1500-nits of peak brightness

The Vivo X Note features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a left-mounted alert slider. It houses a rectangular quad camera module on the back and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset features a 7.0-inch QHD+ (1440x3080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500-nits of peak brightness.

Information It packs a 50MP primary sensor

The Vivo X Note sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom. There is an 8MP front-facing snapper for selfies.

Internals The device is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The Vivo X Note is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity features on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Key features What are the highlights of Vivo Pad?

The Vivo Pad has an 11.0-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Up front, there is an 8MP camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS HD and packs an 8,040mAh battery with 44W fast-charging

Pocket-pinch Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X Note has a price-tag of CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 72,000) for 8GB/256GB variant. It costs CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) and CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 84,000) for 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, respectively. The Vivo Pad is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 27,500) for 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,899 (around Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.