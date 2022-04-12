Technology

Vivo X Fold debuts as the company's first-ever foldable smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 12, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Vivo X Fold is offered in three different shades (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold, in China. The device starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the base model with 12GB/256GB configuration. It has a Galaxy Z Fold3-like form-factor with an in-folding design, a ZEISS-branded quad rear camera system, dual 120Hz screens, dual ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

With the X Fold, Vivo has entered the segment of foldable smartphones to join brands such as Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

As Vivo's most advanced and premium smartphone to date, the X Fold has everything one can ask for in a flagship smartphone.

It remains to be seen if the handset will arrive in markets outside of China.

Design and display The handset has two 120Hz AMOLED displays

The Vivo X Fold has an inward folding design with slim bezels, a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen, and a right-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the foldable display. It features a large camera module on the back. The device features an 8.03-inch 2K main screen and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ outer AMOLED display, both with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It has a 48MP ultra-wide sensor

The Vivo X Fold features a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 16MP snapper on the outside and inside.

Internals The device is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The Vivo X Fold is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Adreno 730 GPU, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity features on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information Vivo X Fold: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X Fold costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant and CNY 9,999 (nearly Rs. 1,11,000) for the 12GB/512GB configuration. It will go on sale from April 22 onward in China through major e-commerce websites.