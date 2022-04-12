Technology

Google Pixel 6a beats Pixel 6 in Geekbench performance tests

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 12, 2022

Google Pixel 6a will run on Android 12 OS (Photo credit: OnLeaks/91mobiles).

Google is gearing up to introduce the Pixel 6a in the coming weeks. Those who have been waiting for the "affordable" handset are in for some good news. The device has appeared on Geekbench 5.4.4 and it has beaten its bigger sibling, the Pixel 6, in a side-by-side performance comparison. However, Pixel 6a will lack some premium features to achieve a lower price tag.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Pixel 6a scored 1,050 and 2,833 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, surpassing the Pixel 6 which scored 1,044 and 2,758 points in the respective tests.

The difference between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6's Geekbench results is minimal but it is very promising for a handset that is said to be priced at around $450.

Design and display The handset could feature a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Pixel 6a will have a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center with slim bezels, a glass/plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will feature a dual-tone design with a full-width camera bar. The device will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 424ppi pixel density, and possibly a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have 12MP dual rear camera system

The Pixel 6a will house a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the phone will likely sport an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals The device may pack a 4,800mAh battery

The Pixel 6a will be powered by an octa-core Tensor chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 12 and may pack a 4,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it may provide support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is rumored to happen on May 11. We expect it to be priced at around $450 (around Rs. 35,000) in the US.