Infinix Hot 11 (2022) launching in India on April 15

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 12, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Infinix).

Infinix has confirmed that its budget smartphone, the Hot 11 (2022), will be launched in India on April 15. The company has also revealed the design and key features of the phone via a landing page, which is now live on Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the handset will offer a 6.7-inch LCD display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The details of the Infinix Hot 11 (2022) have been leaking since the beginning of this year. It will be the second phone from the brand to launch in 2022.

To recall, the company had announced its first 5G-enabled smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G, in India earlier this year.

With Hot 11 (2022), Infinix aims to compete with budget offerings from Xiaomi, OPPO, and Samsung.

Design and display The display will offer 550-nits of peak brightness

The Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will sport a dual camera arrangement along with an LED flash on the rear panel. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a peak brightness of 550-nits and an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It will have a dual camera setup on the rear

The Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will house a dual rear camera setup that may comprise a 48MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it could feature an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix Hot 11 (2022) could be powered by a UNISOC T700 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 11. However, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a Type-C charging port as listed on the device's landing page. Connectivity options may include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Information Infinix Hot 11 (2022): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will be announced at the time of its launch in India on April 15. It may carry a price tag of Rs. 11,000.