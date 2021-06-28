Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite goes on sale today at 12pm
Mi 11 Lite, which was launched in India last week, is all set to go on its first sale in the country today alongside the Mi TV Webcam. The sale will take place at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline retailers. The handset and the web camera carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.
Mi 11 Lite sports a 90Hz AMOLED display
The Mi 11 Lite features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is available in three color options.
There is a 64MP main camera
The Mi 11 Lite offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.
It supports 33W fast-charging
The Mi 11 Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability
In India, the Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting today at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.