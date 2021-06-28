Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite goes on sale today at 12pm

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 11:28 am

Mi 11 Lite's first sale in India today via Flipkart, mi.com, and other offline retailers

Mi 11 Lite, which was launched in India last week, is all set to go on its first sale in the country today alongside the Mi TV Webcam. The sale will take place at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline retailers. The handset and the web camera carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.

Design and display

Mi 11 Lite sports a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Lite features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is available in three color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.

Internals

It supports 33W fast-charging

The Mi 11 Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting today at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.