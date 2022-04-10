Technology

Vivo X Fold specifications and design renders revealed

Vivo X Fold specifications and design renders revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Vivo will launch the X Fold in two shades (Photo credit: Twitter/@ishanagarwal24)

Vivo is preparing for a new launch event in China, where the company will unveil its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold. The device is set to launch on April 11. However, MySmartPrice and industry insider Ishan Agarwal have revealed the complete specifications and a new color variant of the X Fold foldable smartphone ahead of the official event.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is all set to enter the world of foldable smartphones. It is among the first few entrants to have a device in this segment.

The company was expected to come up with an outward folding design, but it opted for the tried and tested in-fold mechanism instead.

With the X Fold phone, Vivo aims to rival foldable smartphones from brands like Samsung.

Design and display The handset has an inward folding mechanism

The Vivo X Fold has an inward folding design with slim bezels. The cover display has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and curved edges. However, the inner panel offers a punch-hole cut-out on the right. The handset will have a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ outer display and an 8.03-inch QHD+ foldable AMOLED display. Both the screens will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Information It will sport a 50MP primary sensor

The Vivo X Fold will have a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The device will support 66W wired fast-charging

The Vivo X Fold will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. The connectivity features on the device should include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Information Vivo X Fold: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X Fold will be announced at the time of its launch on April 11. The handset is expected to arrive in Blue and Grey color options. (Source: MySmartPrice)