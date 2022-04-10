Vivo X Fold specifications and design renders revealed
Vivo is preparing for a new launch event in China, where the company will unveil its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold. The device is set to launch on April 11. However, MySmartPrice and industry insider Ishan Agarwal have revealed the complete specifications and a new color variant of the X Fold foldable smartphone ahead of the official event.
- Vivo is all set to enter the world of foldable smartphones. It is among the first few entrants to have a device in this segment.
- The company was expected to come up with an outward folding design, but it opted for the tried and tested in-fold mechanism instead.
- With the X Fold phone, Vivo aims to rival foldable smartphones from brands like Samsung.
The Vivo X Fold has an inward folding design with slim bezels. The cover display has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and curved edges. However, the inner panel offers a punch-hole cut-out on the right. The handset will have a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ outer display and an 8.03-inch QHD+ foldable AMOLED display. Both the screens will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Vivo X Fold will have a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera.
The Vivo X Fold will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. The connectivity features on the device should include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth.
The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X Fold will be announced at the time of its launch on April 11. The handset is expected to arrive in Blue and Grey color options. (Source: MySmartPrice)