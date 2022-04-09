Technology

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) launched in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2022, 09:42 pm 2 min read

The Zephyrus M16 (2022) comes in three different configurations (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has expanded its portfolio of gaming laptops in India with the Zephyrus M16 (2022). It is the latest laptop in the Zephyrus series, which intends to deliver an enhanced gaming experience to the users with its cutting-edge technology. As for the key highlights, it is powered by 12th-generation Intel processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and a 90Wh battery.

The Zephyrus M16 (2022) is a high-end laptop designed especially for gaming professionals. It comes with premium features like a high-resolution display, a sleek and lightweight body, and top-tier processors and graphics cards.

The laptop also gets a MUX switch with which users can swap between GPUs to enhance the performance and battery life.

Display The laptop sports a 165Hz display

The Zephyrus M16 (2022) features a modern design with ultra-narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam with IR technology in the top bezel. The laptop bears a 16-inch QHD (1600x2560 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 500-nits of peak brightness.

Information The laptop packs a 90Wh battery

The Zephyrus M16 (2022) has a 90Wh battery and a six-speaker setup. I/O ports include two Type-A, one Type-C, a Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on offer include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals It is offered with up to 32GB of RAM

The base variant of the Zephyrus M16 (2022) runs on an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The Intel Core i9 processor powers the other two models that pack 32GB of RAM and 1TB and 2TB of storage, respectively. The former has RTX 3070 Ti and the latter offers RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Information ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022): Pricing and availability

In India, the Zephyrus M16 (2022) has a price-tag of Rs. 1,79,990 for its base variant. It costs Rs. 2,41,990 for its mid-tier configuration and Rs. 3,31,990 for its top-end model. It is available on ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline stores.