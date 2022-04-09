Technology

Realme GT Neo 3 to debut soon in India

Apr 09, 2022

The GT Neo 3 supports industry-leading 150W fast-charging (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to introduce a new mid-ranger, the GT Neo 3, in the Indian market. It is the first handset in the industry to support 150W fast-charging. The device is expected to be released alongside another GT series handset, called the GT 2. The company is likely to introduce both the smartphones in India on its fourth anniversary, i.e., May 4.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme held a digital launch event in India on Thursday (April 7) to unveil a slew of consumer products.

After introducing the GT Neo 3 in China last month, the company has now taken to Twitter to announce the device's arrival in India in the coming weeks.

Indian buyers will likely be drawn to the handset's sporty design, gaming-focused features, and industry-leading fast-charging technology.

Design and display The device features a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The GT Neo 3 has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a track-inspired double stripe design with a triple camera setup. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It has a 50MP primary sensor

The GT Neo 3 boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.

Internals The handset supports industry-leading 150W fast-charging

The GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It comes in two battery variants: one with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging and a model with a 4,500mAh battery that offers 150W fast-charging support.

Information Realme GT Neo 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the GT Neo 3 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the device has a starting price of CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 24,000) in China.