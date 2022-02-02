Technology

Realme 9's chipset, battery, design revealed through FCC listing

Realme 9's chipset, battery, design revealed through FCC listing

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2022, 10:16 pm 2 min read

Realme 9 will have a 48MP triple camera unit. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to launch its new 9 series of handsets in India soon. In the latest development, the vanilla Realme 9 has been spotted on the FCC website with the model number RMX3388. The listing has revealed the design details and key specifications of the phone. However, it is not expected to be introduced alongside the 9 Pro and 9 Pro+.

Context Why does this story matter?

The vanilla Realme 9 has been in the news since last year, but nothing much about the phone was known until now. The FCC listing leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

It is expected to be a rebranded Realme 8 5G, and the leaked images and specifications reveal exactly that. The one major difference between the two is the chipset.

Display The device will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Realme 9 will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The handset shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in White and Black color options.

Information It will flaunt a 48MP main camera

The Realme 9 will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP snappers. Up front, it will sport a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood It will be fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

The Realme 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, likely paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability of the Realme 9 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications, the device may start at around Rs. 15,000.