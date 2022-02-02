Technology

Nokia G21's key specifications revealed via Geekbench; launch imminent

Nokia G21's key specifications revealed via Geekbench; launch imminent

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 02, 2022, 09:11 pm 2 min read

Nokia G21 will pack a 5,050mAh battery (Photo credit: Gizmochina)

HMD Global is gearing up to add a new device to its G-series, called the Nokia G21. According to Gizmochina, the smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. It is expected to launch in India in February. The handset is reported to come with a UNISOC T606 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and will boot Android 11.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nokia G21 will succeed the Nokia G20 handset that was launched in India last year. Its appearances on various certification websites and databases could only refer to an imminent launch.

This latest addition to the G-series is expected to strengthen HMD Global's presence in the Indian budget smartphone sector.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a chipset performs the actions, the higher are its results. The Nokia G21 clocked a single-core score of 312 and a multi-core score of 1,157.

Design and display The phone will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display

The Nokia G21 should have a waterdrop notch design with rounded corners, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a prominent bottom bezel. The rear panel will be fitted with a triple camera unit. It shall feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset may be offered in Black and Dusk color options.

Information It will have a 50MP primary camera

The Nokia G21 will flaunt a triple rear camera module featuring a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Up front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals The device will house a 5,050mAh battery

The Nokia G21 should be powered by a UNISOC T606 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot stock Android 11 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia G21: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia G21 will be announced at the time of launch. However, based on its specifications and features, it is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000.