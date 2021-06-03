Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Nokia to unveil C20 Plus smartphone on June 11

As the latest addition to its C-series of smartphones, HMD Global will announce the C20 Plus on June 11, the company has confirmed. The phone will come with entry-level specifications, such as a UNISOC SC9863A processor, a waterdrop notch, a 13MP dual rear camera system, and an HD+ display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen

The Nokia C20 Plus is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, the textured plastic panel will pack a circular dual-lens camera module. The device is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 270ppi. It will lack a physical fingerprint scanner but face unlock should be available.

An 8MP front camera is expected

The Nokia C20 Plus will likely offer a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will get an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Nokia C20 Plus will draw power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 (Go edition) and is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Nokia C20 Plus: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Nokia C20 Plus will be announced at the time of its launch on June 11. However, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000.