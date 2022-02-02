Technology

Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro certified with 165W fast-charging technology

Feb 02, 2022

The RedMagic 7 Pro could have an under-display camera. Representative image (Photo credit: Nubia)

Nubia is gearing up to launch its new flagship series, the RedMagic 7. In the latest development, a phone with the model number NX709J, presumably the RedMagic 7 Pro, has passed the 3C certification. Back in December, the vanilla RedMagic 7 was spotted on the 3C database with the model number NX679J. The RedMagic 7 series is expected to be announced later this month.

Context Why does this story matter?

The RedMagic 7 series from the ZTE-owned Nubia is expected to create ripples in the gaming smartphone segment. The top-tier RedMagic 7 Pro is tipped to become the first gaming handset to come with an under-display camera.

Add to that the industry-leading 165W fast-charging technology and we get a juicy combo. The specifications of the Pro variant could be revealed soon via TENAA certification.

Display The handset may sport an under-display camera

The RedMagic 7 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also touted to have an under-display camera on the front and a vertical triple camera unit on the rear. The handset may bear a Full-HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It could feature a triple rear camera unit

The RedMagic 7 Pro may sport a triple rear camera arrangement. Also, it is likely to have a single selfie snapper on the front. However, the details of the sensors are scarce at the moment.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip could fuel the device

The Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. At the heart, it may boot Android 12-based RedMagic UI and pack a battery with 165W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.