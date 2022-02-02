Technology

Realme 9 Pro+ to get an in-built heart rate sensor

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 02, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Realme 9 Pro+ will be offered in three color options (Photo credit: @Onleaks and @Smartprix)

Realme is all set to launch its 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ smartphones in India very soon. Now, according to Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, the 9 Pro+ will come with a heart rate sensor. Its in-display fingerprint scanner will double up as a heart rate sensor while a heart rate measurement tool provides a reading when the user presses on the fingerprint reader.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be a mid-range smartphone and the first "Pro+" model of the company in India.

It should feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, a 90Hz display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The handset is expected to cost around Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. It will rival phones from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Design and display The phone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display

The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it is fitted with a triple camera unit. It will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. The handset is expected to offer three color options.

Information It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood The handset will run Realme UI 3.0 on Android 12

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The phone shall boot Android 12, baked with Realme UI 3.0 on top, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to start at Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability of the handset will be announced at the time of launch, which may happen in mid-February.