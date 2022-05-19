Technology

Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone debuts globally at €2,000

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is 5.4mm thick and weighs 255g (Photo credit: Huawei)

Huawei has officially launched its foldable smartphone, the Mate Xs 2, in the global market. The flagship handset boasts an OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 66W fast-charging support. It is priced at €1,999 (around Rs. 1.63 lakh) for the single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes in White, Black, and Violet color variants.

The popularity of foldable smartphones has increased in the last two years or so.

Samsung continues to lead the segment, but brands like Huawei have also made their presence felt.

The Mate Xs 2 was originally announced in China last month. Now, the company has introduced it globally, where it aims to rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Design and display The phone offers a 120Hz OLED screen

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 sports an outward folding design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-right corner, slim bezels, a metallic frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers a 7.8-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 424ppi pixel density. When folded, it turns into a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1176x2480 pixels) OLED screen.

Information It comes with a 50MP main camera

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 10.7MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The smartphone is backed by Snapdragon 888 SoC

In Europe, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It boots HarmonyOS 2.0 and draws power from a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset has support for 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei Mate Xs 2: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at €1,999 (around Rs. 1.63 lakh) for its 8GB/512GB sole variant which is offered in White, Black, and Violet color variants. It is unlikely to arrive in India.