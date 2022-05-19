Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone debuts globally at €2,000
Huawei has officially launched its foldable smartphone, the Mate Xs 2, in the global market. The flagship handset boasts an OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 66W fast-charging support. It is priced at €1,999 (around Rs. 1.63 lakh) for the single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes in White, Black, and Violet color variants.
- The popularity of foldable smartphones has increased in the last two years or so.
- Samsung continues to lead the segment, but brands like Huawei have also made their presence felt.
- The Mate Xs 2 was originally announced in China last month. Now, the company has introduced it globally, where it aims to rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The Huawei Mate Xs 2 sports an outward folding design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-right corner, slim bezels, a metallic frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers a 7.8-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 424ppi pixel density. When folded, it turns into a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1176x2480 pixels) OLED screen.
The Huawei Mate Xs 2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 10.7MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
In Europe, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It boots HarmonyOS 2.0 and draws power from a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset has support for 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at €1,999 (around Rs. 1.63 lakh) for its 8GB/512GB sole variant which is offered in White, Black, and Violet color variants. It is unlikely to arrive in India.