Technology

Tesla releases full self-driving software update for cars: Check features

Tesla releases full self-driving software update for cars: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 19, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

The new firmware ensures more comfort while lane changing (Photo credit: Reuters)

US automaker Tesla has started rolling out a Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update for its electric cars. The firmware (2022.12.3.10) is one of the most extensive ones released to date and is based on over 2.5 lakh training video clips. The update promises several improvements, including higher resolution occlusion detection, reduction in traffic control-related false slowdowns, and more comfort while changing lanes.

Context Why does this story matter?

The FSD update allows Tesla cars to drive autonomously from one destination to another. However, the driver has to be behind the steering wheel at all times and stay vigilant.

Its newly released update is huge and brings several improvements to the autonomous driving system, including more confidence in its working mechanism. This has been a source of frustration in the past.

Convenience Lane switching likely to become easier

The latest firmware has upgraded the decision-making framework of the Autopilot so that left turns can be taken after carefully modeling the response of the surrounding objects. It also uses more accurate lane geometry as well as occlusion detection of a higher resolution. During lane switching, the instances of attempting uncomfortable turns are likely to go down thanks to better object future predictions.

Improvements Maneuvering around cars with open doors has been improved

The static obstacle network has been retrained with better data, in order to improve understanding of visibility as well as geometric accuracy. The detection of far-away objects has been bettered thanks to improved versions of the neural networks. Also, maneuvering around cars with open doors and moving out of restricted spaces is now likely to become easier for Tesla cars.

Information Vehicles will have a better response to yellow lights

The behavior of the cars is likely to improve on seeing yellow lights. They should slow down. Also, vehicles can make road edge and line predictions more easily because of improvements to the generalized static obstacle network.