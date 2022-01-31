Auto

Tata Motors sells over 13,500 units of the Nexon EV

Tata Motors sells over 13,500 units of the Nexon EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

Sales of Tata Nexon EV cross 13,500 mark in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

In a proud moment for Tata Motors, over 13,500 units of its Nexon EV have been sold in India. Notably, the feat has been achieved in just two years of its launch here. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and a feature-loaded cabin. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 312km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tata Nexon EV is a good-looking vehicle with a promising range. Rising fuel prices and the introduction of a Dark Edition variant have boosted its sales in India.

The vehicle has been priced competitively on our shores and is in great demand among buyers. It takes on rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA Electric.

Exteriors The car has roof rails and 16-inch wheels

The Tata Nexon EV flaunts a flat hood, a black panel instead of a grille, sleek projector headlights, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It is fueled by a 127hp electric powertrain

Tata Nexon EV gets a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor linked to a 30.2kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80% in an hour. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. The SUV delivers a range of 312km per charge.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and a rear-view camera

The Tata Nexon EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, vehicle stability control system, and EBD.

Information Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 14.29 lakh for the base XM model and goes up to Rs. 16.9 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Lux Dark Edition variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

What works and what doesn't Tata Nexon EV Our Rating Pros: Low running costs Feature-rich cabin Good driving range Cons: Home charging is slow Long-distance range anxiety