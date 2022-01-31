Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR to go official in February

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR to go official in February

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

Launch timeline of 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR revealed (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will launch the facelifted iteration of its WagonR hatchback in India in February. To recall, the current-generation model was introduced in 2019. As for the highlights, the car will flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out, and offer some new features. Under the hood, it should be available with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The WagonR was Maruti Suzuki's bestselling car in India last year. By giving it a mild facelift, the company wants to boost the hatchback's appeal in the market.

The new version of the vehicle should be priced competitively on our shores and attract a lot of buyers. It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.

Exteriors The car will have 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome-accented grille

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-accented grille, revised bumpers, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted antenna, and adjustable halogen headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-positioned taillamps and a window wiper will grace the rear end. It might also get new paint options.

Information Two engine options will be available

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR might run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.8hp of power and 113Nm of torque and a 1.0-liter petrol mill offered in two tunes: 58.3hp/78Nm and 67hp/90Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will get a 7.0-inch infotainment console

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring new upholstery, an engine start/stop button, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two airbags, ABS, hill-hold assist, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Pricing

Maruti Suzuki will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 WagonR in India at the time of its launch. However, it might carry a slight premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 5.18 lakh (ex-showroom).