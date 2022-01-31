Auto

2022 Kia Carens review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jan 31, 2022, 12:56 pm 4 min read

2022 Kia Carens comes with three powertrain options

Kia Motors is ready with its next big launch for India in the form of Carens. It is based on the Seltos platform and is a 3-row vehicle claiming to deliver the combined traits of an SUV and MPV. To be available in five trim levels with no less than three engine options, the Carens will be launched next month. Here's our review.

With a rise in demand for personal mobility and road trips being more popular than ever, the 3-row vehicle segment has substantially grown in terms of market share.

Hence, we are seeing multiple new entrants into this lucrative space, including the Kia Carens.

This story provides a detailed review of the Carens petrol automatic and how it fits into this crowded segment.

Exteriors The car gets 16-inch alloy wheels

The Carens is an interesting design which combines the visual attributes of an SUV and an MPV. The front section is a major departure from other Kia cars with a split headlamp/DRL treatment and a two-part grille. The side profile is reminiscent of an MPV with a larger quarter glass area while details like cladding, roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels are also available.

Interiors The cabin comes across as smartly designed

The interiors are smartly designed with a dual-tone color scheme while the entire dashboard is dominated by a glossy black panel with a unique 3D pattern. Quality of materials on offer is impressive while a large touchscreen sits flush in the center console along with touch-based AC controls below. Elsewhere, you get a three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster with configurable displays.

Space Even the third row offers decent legroom and headroom

We tested the 6-seater version and the middle row gets individual seats with a recline function along with integrated tables and cupholders. Space on offer is also ample with excellent legroom and headroom. Access to the third row is via an electric one-touch folding operation. Even taller passengers can be seated in the last row thanks to the decent space and large window area.

Features From a rear-view camera to ventilated front seats

Up front, there is plenty of technology on offer, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12.5-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, connect car technology and a rear-view camera. The equipment list also includes 64-color ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, an air purifier, wireless charging, paddle-shifters, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

Performance The engine is surprisingly quick

We tested the top-end turbo-petrol model with a 1.4-liter engine developing 140hp/242Nm. Standard is a 6-speed manual gearbox while we drove the version equipped with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is surprisingly quick and lends the Carens a driver-focused appeal along with precise gear shifting. We liked the smooth power delivery and the availability of various drive modes also helped.

Ride quality Despite its size, the Carens feels nimble around town

Despite being a large vehicle, the Carens feels nimble around the town. It has a light steering which makes driving easy. The handling is decent for a car of its size but the small tires hamper that aspect a bit. On the other hand, the ride quality is quite pliant and feels settled at high speeds. Expect 10-12km/l in terms of fuel efficiency.

Our verdict Should you buy it?

We expect the fully loaded top-end turbo-petrol as tested here to cost somewhere around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, we are impressed by the Carens mainly due to its practicality, features, space, and performance. It brings together an SUV-like design and road presence but along with an MPV-like comfort while also being very-well equipped with new-age features. We do recommend a buy.

What works and what doesn't Kia Carens Our Rating Good Stuff: Futuristic styling Impressive cabin quality High equipment list Impressive comfort and practicality Spacious third-row seats Bad Stuff: Placement of the air purifier Lacks features like a 360-degree camera