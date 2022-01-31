Auto

Tata Safari's XZ+ and XZA+ trims now offer ventilated seats

Tata Safari's XZ+ and XZA+ trims now offer ventilated seats

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 31, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

Tata Safari XZ+ and XZA+ variants now come with ventilated seats (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has updated the top-tier XZ+ and XZA+ trims of its Safari model to offer ventilated seats as a standard feature. The company has introduced ventilated seats in the first and second rows of the flagship SUV. The comfort add-on is available in both the 6- and 7-seater variants of the XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tata Safari is a premium SUV, offering a feature-loaded cabin, powerful performance, leather upholstery, and good safety. The addition of ventilated seats as a standard feature will add to the appeal of the SUV.

Until now, ventilated seats were only provided with the Gold and Dark Editions of the SUV which cost slightly more than the regular XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

Exteriors Tata Safari has Xenon HID projector headlamps

The Tata Safari flaunts a chrome-designed 'Tri-arrow' front grille, LED DRLs, Xenon HID projector headlamps, a skid plate, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, it has roof rails with 'Safari' branding, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. The rear section gets LED taillamps, a shark fin antenna, a window wiper, and a silvered scuff plate.

Information It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that puts out 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill is fitted to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV provides automatic climate control

The Tata Safari has a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, auto climate control, an air purifier, and key-less entry. It also packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, hill descent control, an electronic parking brake and Advanced ESP, among other features.

Information Tata Safari: Pricing

In India, the Tata Safari starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base XE model and goes upto Rs. 23.29 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ Gold AT trim (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).