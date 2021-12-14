Auto SKODA KUSHAQ garners more than 20,000 bookings in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 11:01 am

In a proud achievement for Czech automaker SKODA, more than 20,000 bookings have been received for the KUSHAQ SUV in India. To recall, the car went on sale in June. The four-wheeler bears a head-turning look and offers an upmarket cabin with a bevy of features. It is offered with an option of two TSI petrol engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

SKODA claims that its network expansion in South India has boosted KUSHAQ's demand. The automaker's fast dealership expansion has boosted sales by 90% across the southern region. The car is based on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform and is competitively priced in our market. It goes against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch wheels and a butterfly grille

SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a muscular hood, narrow LED headlamps with DRLs and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Information Two petrol engine choices are available

The SKODA KUSHAQ is fueled by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol mill that makes 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets six airbags and ventilated seats

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a power steering wheel, auto climate control, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and parking sensors. It packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, crash sensors, ABS, a rear-view camera, traction control, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ begins at Rs. 10.79 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active variant and goes up to Rs. 17.99 lakh for the top-spec 1.5 TSI Style DSG model (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

What works and what doesn't SKODA KUSHAQ Our Rating Pros: Classy exterior and interior styling Good legroom and lots of storage Powerful engines and lots of features The sorted suspension offers a balanced ride Cons: No diesel engine Poor after-sales experience