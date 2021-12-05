Auto BMW working on i7 electric sedan; to debut next year

BMW working on i7 electric sedan; to debut next year

Published on Dec 05, 2021

BMW i7 electric sedan in the works

German automaker BMW will unveil an electric version of its 7 Series sedan next year. In the latest development, the brand has released images of the i7 car's test mule, highlighting important design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, and a charging port mounted on the side. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The i7 will be BMW's flagship electric sedan and shall use the fifth-generation eDrive system. The car will be unveiled next year and its perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance will draw in a lot of buyers. Once it debuts, it will take on opponents such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi A8, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Exteriors The car will bear a large grille and shark-fin antenna

The BMW i7 will flaunt a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large grille, narrow headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and black-colored wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a bumper, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information It will deliver a range of around 611km

The BMW i7 will run on two electric motors linked to a 105.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup should allow the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds, hit a top-speed of 250km/h, and deliver a range of around 611km per charge.

Interiors The sedan will get a curved digital instrument cluster

The BMW i7 is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring keyless entry, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a curved digital instrument cluster and a central infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, crash sensors, and EBD should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information BMW i7: Availability

BMW will reveal details related to the availability of the i7 electric sedan at the time of its unveiling. It is unclear whether and when the vehicle will make its way to India.