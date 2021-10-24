New Mercedes-AMG SL to break cover on October 28

Written by Dwaipayan Roy

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil the next-generation version of its AMG SL model on October 28. As for the highlights, the car will have a lightweight body made of materials such as carbon fiber and a luxurious 4-seater cabin inspired by the S-Class. It is expected to be offered with a choice of multiple powertrains. Here are more details.

The car will flaunt a Panamericana grille and quad exhausts

As per a prior report, the Mercedes-AMG SL will have a sloping roofline, a Panamericana grille, narrow headlamps, and air vents with a mesh pattern. It will be flanked by pop-out door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, and star-spoked wheels. Four exhaust tips and a deployable rear spoiler will grace the rear. The car's body shall be made of aluminium, carbon fiber, magnesium, and steel elements.

It should be fueled by an 800hp hybrid powertrain

The top-spec SL 73 model of Mercedes-AMG SL would run on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine linked to an electric motor to generate around 800hp of power. The base SL 43 should get a rear-wheel-drive, while other variants will have a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.

It will get a flat-bottom steering wheel and ambient lighting

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will have a luxurious S-Class-inspired cabin, featuring sporty front seats, ambient lighting, turbine-style AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital driver's display and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Mercedes-AMG SL: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the new Mercedes-AMG SL will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, the four-wheeler should start at around $85,000 (roughly Rs. 63.74 lakh).