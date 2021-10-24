New Maruti Suzuki Celerio previewed in spy shots; design revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 02:14 pm

Maruti Suzuki Celerio previewed in a TVC shoot

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its new Celerio hatchback in India on November 10. Now, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spied during a TVC shoot, revealing important design elements. The images indicate that it will have a revamped grille, a redesigned rear section, and new headlights. It should be offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car will bear a sculpted hood and wrap-around taillights

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform. It will have a sculpted bonnet, a wide air vent, a new grille, and reshaped headlamps. It will be flanked by ORVMs and alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it should be 3,695mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,425mm.

Information

Two petrol engine choices might be offered

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio should be offered with a choice of 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter petrol engines. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The hatchback should get new upholstery and twin airbags

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to get a spacious cabin, featuring new upholstery, auto climate control, a new center console, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and a speed alert system should ensure the passengers' safety. It might also pack a SmartPlay infotainment touchscreen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2021 Celerio hatchback in India at the time of launch. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced upwards of Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).