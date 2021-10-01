2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio to debut on November 10

Maruti Suzuki's Celerio hatchback, which has already seen a couple of delays in the past few months, is likely to debut after Diwali. According to CarWale, the four-wheeler will be launched on November 10. The new Celerio will come with a refreshed design, an updated cabin with new features, and a 1.0-liter petrol engine with two transmission choices. Here are more details.

It will have an updated front bumper and wrap-around taillights

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the HEARTECT platform and feature a black grille with a chrome slat, a redesigned front bumper, a power antenna, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. A window washer, a wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear.

A 67hp engine will fuel the car

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol motor that will produce 67hp of power and 90Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The cabin will get a SmartPlay infotainment system

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will offer a spacious cabin with refreshed upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a new center console. It will also house a digital multi-information display and a SmartPlay infotainment touchscreen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and ABS with EBD should be available.

How much will it cost?

The official pricing information of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be announced at the time of its launch, which is said to happen on November 10. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).