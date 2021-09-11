Facelifted Jeep Renegade SUV previewed in spy images: Details here

This is how the facelifted Jeep Renegade will look like

Jeep will launch the facelifted version of its Renegade SUV in Brazil next year. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming four-wheeler has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have updated bumpers, a restyled grille, roof rails, and designer wheels. It will be available with a choice of two engines. Here's more.

The car will have restyled headlights and roof-mounted antenna

The new Jeep Renegade will have a sculpted bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, and restyled headlights with integrated position lights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer blacked-out wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and squarish taillights will be available on the rear section.

Two engine choices will be offered

The new Jeep Renegade will be fueled by a 1.3-liter Turboflex engine that makes 185hp of power and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 170hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

It will get Compass-inspired steering wheel and 'floating' infotainment system

The new Jeep Renegade will have a spacious cabin, featuring reconfigured AC vents, an updated dashboard, parking sensors, and a Compass-inspired steering wheel. It will house a "floating type" touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Jeep Renegade: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the new Jeep Renegade will be announced at the time of its launch. However, if it comes to India, it should carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).