2021 Triumph Speed Twin motorcycle launched at Rs. 11 lakh

British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2021 version of its Speed Twin motorcycle in India. To recall, it was unveiled earlier this year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and packs a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three color options

The Triumph Speed Twin sits on a tubular frame and has a 14.5-liter fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, and tapered handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The motorcycle packs a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It is available in Jet Black, Red Hopper, and Matte Storm Gray shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 99hp, 1,200cc engine

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 98.6hp at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Speed Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. It also gets three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by 43mm Marzocchi USD front forks and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Speed Twin: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin sports a price-figure of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-styled motorbike comes with over 50 accessories and its bookings are open via the brand's dealerships.