TVS launches 2021 Apache RR 310 bike in India

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 iteration of its Apache RR 310 motorbike in India at a starting price of Rs. 2,59,990. The flagship motorbike retains the design and mechanicals of the outgoing model while offering a bunch of standard and optional upgrades. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Customization

It is the first 'Build To Order' motorcycle for TVS

TVS has also announced a new 'Build To Order' platform which will customize the motorcycle as per the customer's choice. The new Apache RR 310 is the first vehicle that will be available for customization. Buyers can opt for race replica graphics, colored alloy wheels, a custom race number on the visor, and two optional performance kits, namely, Dynamic and Race.

Design

The two-wheeler has a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT display

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up saddle, an upswept exhaust, a new race muffler, and an all-LED lighting setup. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console with an overspeed indicator, an engine rev limit indicator, and a new function to store/display digital documents. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 33.5hp of maximum power at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

The bike provides four riding modes

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It also offers ride-by-wire throttle and four riding modes. The Dynamic kit adds fully adjustable suspension on both the ends and a brass-coated drive chain, while the Race kit provides a race ergo handlebar, raised footrests, and knurled footpegs for improved ergonomics.

Pocket-pinch

2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 starts at Rs. 2,59,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and takes on rivals such as the KTM RC 390. Customers will have to shell out an extra Rs. 12,000 for the Dynamic kit, Rs. 5,000 for the Race kit, Rs. 4,500 for the race replica graphics, and Rs. 1,500 for red-colored alloy wheels. The bookings for the sports bike are open.