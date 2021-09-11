Prior to launch in India, specifications of Kawasaki Z650RS revealed

Kawasaki Z650RS will run on a 649cc liquid-cooled engine

Japanese automaker Kawasaki is likely to launch its Z650RS motorcycle in India by early 2022. Now, the features and specifications of the upcoming two-wheeler have been revealed via leaked type approval documents. They state that the vehicle will have a twin-pod instrument cluster, weigh 187kg, and shall be fueled by a Z650-sourced 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The bike should offer full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The Kawasaki Z650RS should have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, and a rounded headlamp as well as mirrors. The bike is likely to pack a twin-pod instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels. It will have a wheelbase of 1,405mm and tip the scales at 187kg.

Information

It will have a top speed of 191km/h

The Kawasaki Z650RS will be powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled that makes 67.3hp of power and a peak torque of 64Nm. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allow the vehicle to hit a top speed of 191km/h.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Z650RS will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link unit with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information

Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability

In India, the Kawasaki Z650RS will sport a price figure of around Rs. 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the retro-styled bike will take on rivals such as Honda CB650R and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.