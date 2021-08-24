2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on September 1

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 cruiser bike, which was earlier said to debut on August 27, will now be launched on September 1, as per Autocar. It will offer a few cosmetic changes over the outgoing model and might have an analog-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a 13.5-liter fuel tank. The bike will run on a 349cc engine. Here's our roundup.

The motorcycle will get a Tripper Navigation system

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will sit on a double cradle frame and feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy chrome exhaust, a rounded halogen headlamp, a revised taillight, and smaller turn indicators than the outgoing model. It will also have a semi-digital instrument console with support for Tripper Navigation system. The two-wheeler will be offered with wire-spoke and alloy wheel options.

A 20hp engine is expected to fuel the bike

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will draw power from a 349cc, single-cylinder motor that will generate 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability

Going by the specifications and features of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, it might cost around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The official details, however, will be announced on September 1.