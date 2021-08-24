Ahead of global debut, Triumph Tiger Sport 660 officially teased

Triumph Tiger Sport 660's teaser images released

UK-based two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has released the teaser images of its upcoming adventure bike, the Tiger Sport 660. The images offer a glimpse into its design features, such as a raised windscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a single-piece seat. The bike is expected to pack a 660cc engine, which is also seen on the Trident 660 bike. Here's our roundup.

There will be an under-belly exhaust and alloy wheels

According to the images, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will have an aggressive look with a semi-faired body, a split headlamp cluster, an under-belly exhaust, a muscular fuel tank, and a single-piece seat. It will also pack a raised transparent windscreen, a wide handlebar, an LED headlight, and will ride on 17-inch front as well as rear alloy wheels.

A 660cc motor will fuel the bike

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is said to draw power from a Trident 660-sourced 660cc engine. This liquid-cooled motor produces 80hp at 10,250rpm and 64Nm at 6,250rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be armed with dual disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc brake on the rear. It is likely to offer dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the adventure tourer should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Pricing and availability

Triumph Motorcycles will unveil the Tiger Sport 660 globally in the coming weeks. It is expected to be launched in India by late-2021 or early-2022 and could cost around Rs. 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom).