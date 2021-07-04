Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Honda has started delivering the CB650R and CBR650R bikes in India. They arrive in the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and are available exclusively via Honda BigWing Topline and Honda BigWing dealerships. To recall, the duo was launched here in March. They have a sporty design and run on a 649cc engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

The duo offers an all-LED lighting setup

Honda CB650R and CBR650R are 2,128mm long

Honda CB650R and CBR650R sit on a twin-tube type frame and feature a sloping fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, and a single-piece seat. The former gets a rounded headlight, while the latter has a twin headlamp unit. Both the models offer a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, a 15.4-liter fuel tank, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

An 86hp, 649cc engine fuels the vehicles

The Honda CB650R and CBR650R draw power from a 648.72cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 86hp of power at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety

For safety, the bikes offer Honda Selectable Torque Control

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda CB650R and CBR650R are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda CB650R and CBR650R carry a price tag of Rs. 8.67 lakh and Rs. 8.88 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the bikes in the country are underway.