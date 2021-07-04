Vanderhall Brawley EV, with a range of 322km, revealed
US-based Vanderhall Motor Works has revealed an all-electric off-roader, called Brawley. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and a minimalist cabin with many features. It draws power from a 40kWh or 60kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 322km on a single charge. However, its debut in India seems unlikely. Here are more details.
The car has round headlights and rides on 35-inch tires
The Vanderhall Brawley has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular hood, a large black grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights, and dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by two doors, black ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires. A roof-mounted stop lamp and circular taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It is fueled by a 404hp electric powertrain
The Vanderhall Brawley's range-topping GTS version packs four electric motors and a 40kWh or 60kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 404hp/651Nm and promises a range of up to 322km with the 60kWh battery. The car also offers regenerative braking.
Inside, it has four seats and a semi-digital instrument cluster
The Vanderhall Brawley has a gray-colored 4-seater cabin, featuring heated seats, a removable roof, air conditioning, a minimalist dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster but seems to miss out on the infotainment console. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS, and carbon fiber brakes are available.
Vanderhall Brawley: Pricing and availability
In the US, the Vanderhall Brawley will be available as a 2022 model. It is expected to carry a significant premium over the company's Edison 2, which costs $34,950 (around Rs. 26.04 lakh).