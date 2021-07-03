Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Written by Harshita Malik Last updated on Jul 03, 2021

BS6 Kawasaki bikes are currently available with up to Rs. 30,000 off

In order to increase sales, Kawasaki is offering attractive discounts on its naked roadster, supersport, adventure tourer, and cruiser motorcycles in India. The benefit can be availed against the ex-showroom price of the vehicle and is valid from July 1 onwards. The discounts range between Rs. 10,000-30,000, with the maximum benefit available on the Versys 650, W800, Ninja 1000, and Versys 1000.

Bike #1

Kawasaki Versys 650: Priced at Rs. 7.08 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650 has a kerb weight of 218kg

The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features an analog-digital instrument console, an adjustable windscreen, all-LED lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is fueled by a 649cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 65hp of power and 61Nm of torque. For the rider's safety, the bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #2

Kawasaki W800: Costs Rs. 7.19 lakh

Kawasaki W800 has a fuel capacity of 15-liter

The Kawasaki W800 offers a retro design with a rounded headlight, a single-piece seat, a lengthy chrome exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 18-inch spoked wheels. It runs on a 773cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 51hp of maximum power and 63Nm of peak torque. The vehicle provides disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS for improved handling.

Bike #3

Kawasaki Ninja 1000: Priced at Rs. 11.29 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 houses a semi-digital instrument console

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame and is offered with 17-inch alloy wheels, a full-LED lighting setup, and a windscreen. It has a kerb weight of 238kg and a fuel capacity of 19-liter. The bike is fueled by a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 141hp/111Nm, and offers disc brakes as well as dual-channel ABS for safety.

Bike #4

Kawasaki Versys 1000: Costs Rs. 11.44 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000 offers electronic cruise control

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a sporty design with an adjustable windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, twin LED headlights, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is powered by a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 121hp at 9,000rpm and 102Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function are available for the safety of the rider.