Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the performance-oriented SE variant of its Z H2 touring motorbike. As for the highlights, it comes with a Skyhook suspension setup, Brembo disc brakes with Stylema Monobloc calipers, and a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details

Design Kawasaki Z H2 SE: At a glance

Kawasaki Z H2 SE sits on a high tensile steel frame and has an eye-catching look. It features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 239kg and a 19-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Z H2 SE draws power from a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 197.26hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 137Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Z H2 SE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. It also gets four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle are taken care of by a semi-active 'Skyhook' setup from Showa.

Technicality What is the Skyhook system?

The Skyhook system keeps the motorcycle balanced irrespective of road conditions. The front and rear suspension work in tandem to constantly alter the damping rates. When operational, the system utilizes sensors to measure the suspension's speed and distance. As the distance between the sensors changes, Skyhook calculates the necessary amount of damping adjustment and changes it as per the requirement to level the motorbike.

Information What about the pricing?