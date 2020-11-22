Japanese automaker Kawasaki is expected to launch its W175 motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the two-wheeler sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the snaps, it will come with wire-spoke wheels, rounded mirrors, turn indicators, and a flat-type seat, among other features. Here are more details.

Design Kawasaki W175: At a glance

The Kawasaki W175 will exhibit an old-school retro design, featuring a flat-type seat, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and blacked-out paintwork. The bike will pack an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a LED taillight. It will ride on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubed tires and come with a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki W175 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 177cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill makes 12.9hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 13.2Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The suspension duties on the Kawasaki W175 will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-sided springs on the rear end. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the passengers, there will be a disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

Information How much will it cost?