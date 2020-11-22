Last updated on Nov 22, 2020, 02:13 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Kawasaki is expected to launch its W175 motorbike in India next year.
In the latest development, a test mule of the two-wheeler sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the snaps, it will come with wire-spoke wheels, rounded mirrors, turn indicators, and a flat-type seat, among other features.
Here are more details.
The Kawasaki W175 will exhibit an old-school retro design, featuring a flat-type seat, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and blacked-out paintwork.
The bike will pack an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a LED taillight. It will ride on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubed tires and come with a 13.5-liter fuel tank.
The Kawasaki W175 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 177cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill makes 12.9hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 13.2Nm at 6,500rpm.
The suspension duties on the Kawasaki W175 will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-sided springs on the rear end.
Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the passengers, there will be a disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The BS6-compliant Kawasaki W175 is likely to make its way to India next year. As for the pocket-pinch, the retro-styled two-wheeler should carry a price-tag below Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.
