'It was very difficult...': Why Kajol initially rejected 'Dushman'

Kajol , who was recently seen in the film Maa, has spoken about her experience with the 1998 psychological thriller Dushman. The movie, directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by Pooja Bhatt , featured Kajol in a double role. One of these roles was that of a rape victim. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Kajol revealed that she initially refused the film because of its sensitive content.

Actor's perspective 'I love the script...': Kajol on 'Dushman' Kajol told Lallantop, "It was a very difficult role. It was the subject matter. I had refused the film." "Pooja Bhatt had approached me for the film because she was producing it, she wanted me to do the film. But I was like, 'I love the script. I love the idea but I don't want to portray any kind of molestation or rape on-screen.'"

Resolution How Kajol was convinced for the role Kajol added, "As an actor, when you are acting in that emotion, you feel all those things. As an actor, I don't need to do that." However, she was eventually convinced by Bhatt and Chandra. "They said, 'Don't worry about it. We are women, we understand, and we will figure this out." "We will shoot with a body double and we will do this and that, and we will not do anything that you are uncomfortable with," Kajol recalled.