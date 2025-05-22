The first look of Maa was shared on Kajol's official Instagram account, where she donned a fierce, protective mother avatar.

The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Kajol's Instagram post for the film read, "Hell is here... so is the Goddess! Battle begins on June 27, 2025, in cinemas near you. #Maa #Maa27June."

It will hit the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages.