Bollywood actor Kajol recently visited Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple to seek blessings for her upcoming film, Maa.
The actor, who was dressed in a traditional saree, described her role in the movie as "one of the strongest roles I have ever played."
Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is a mythological horror drama that delves into the ongoing struggle between good and evil. The movie releases on June 27.
'Maa' is my strongest role ever: Kajol
The first look of Maa was shared on Kajol's official Instagram account, where she donned a fierce, protective mother avatar.
The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.
Kajol's Instagram post for the film read, "Hell is here... so is the Goddess! Battle begins on June 27, 2025, in cinemas near you. #Maa #Maa27June."
It will hit the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages.
Kajol's traditional look and prayer at the temple
During her visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kajol was spotted in a peach-colored saree with a golden embroidered border and tassels.
She accessorized with dazzling earrings, a bindi, and minimal makeup. The actor also performed aarti at the temple.
The Dakshineswar Kali Temple, located on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River, is a prominent religious site in West Bengal.
Apart from Maa, Kajol has some exciting projects lined up, including Maharagni - Queen of Queens.