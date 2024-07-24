In short Simplifying... In short Kajol, a renowned Bollywood actress, is set to star in her first action film, 'Maharagni: Queen of Queens', a tale of women empowerment and parent-child relationships.

Kajol to make action film debut

How Kajol shot first action film, 'Maharagni: Queen of Queens'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:07 pm Jul 24, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kajol is set to make her action film debut in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, directed by Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati. This marks Kajol's first lead pan-India project, which will be shot in Hindi and dubbed into four other languages. In the film, she portrays Maya, a character who rises from the slums of Dharavi to become a powerful figure in Maharashtra. Recently, Uppalapati spoke about directing Kajol in the actioner to Mid-Day.

Director's take

Director Uppalapati called Kajol a 'fabulous actor'

Uppalapati described Maharagni as a story of women empowerment that also delves into the parent-child bond. He believes that "In today's times, women are an avatar of Goddess Durga, and have the qualities of Lakshmi and Saraswati." The director expressed his excitement about working with Kajol, praising her dedication to her role. He stated, "Once she gets into the character, she is immersed in it, and is a fabulous actor. She spends time on the sets and lives the character."

Cast enthusiasm

'Maharagni' cast excited about action sequences

The film Maharagni also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta. Menon, making her Bollywood debut with this film, expressed her excitement about performing action sequences alongside Kajol. She revealed in an interview that "We had a blast! They got an action director from abroad and the way they planned everything was wonderful." Menon further shared that the director aimed to present two women in action-packed roles.

New venture

'Why should boys have all the fun?'

Kajol, known for her roles in Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, is set to explore the action genre for the first time in her 32-year career with Maharagni. Menon added, "The chat was all about why should boys have all the fun? Maharagni is a true-blue commercial film packed with songs and fight sequences. The action is being done by us." The final schedule will begin next month in Mumbai.