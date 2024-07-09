In brief Simplifying... In brief Tabu and Ajay Devgn are set to share the screen for the 10th time, bringing a fresh dynamic to each film they star in together.

Tabu's first collaboration with director Neeraj Pandey will be in an upcoming film, a gripping love story featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar.

Earlier this year, Tabu's success in the women-led film "Crew" highlighted the potential for films without a male lead to thrive. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tabu is awaiting release of her next, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

'Ajay Devgn and I don't repeat our dynamic': Tabu

By Tanvi Gupta 11:28 am Jul 09, 202411:28 am

What's the story First, making waves in Crew, then landing the coveted role of Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy—Tabu is undeniably having an extraordinary year. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha—releasing on August 2—alongside longtime collaborator Ajay Devgn. In a Mid-Day interview, Tabu candidly shared how her close bond with Devgn often leads people to speculate about a long-lost love story, where two souls finally reunite after ages apart.

On-screen chemistry

'We don't feed off each other's energies'

Tabu will share the screen with Devgn for the 10th time. Discussing their enduring on-screen chemistry, she said, "When we say yes to a film, the story means something to us. We don't feed off each other's energies...We don't repeat our dynamics." "In some films, we're pitted against each other...in others, we're romantically paired...There is a freshness to the casting. In this film, what works is that audiences have seen us together for so many years."

Quote

'People believe that Ajay, I are two people in love'

Further elaborating on the public reception of her pairing opposite Devgn, Tabu said, "To them (audiences), it's believable that these two people haven't met in a long time. People tend to believe that Ajay and I are two people in love, who couldn't meet and are meeting after eons."

New partnership

Tabu's first collaboration with director Neeraj Pandey

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will mark Tabu's first collaboration with director Neeraj Pandey. She praised his directing style, stating, "He will mold you in every take, with the brief he gives you. By the third take, he will want you to reimagine your approach. He'll say, 'Let's try it with a smile.'" The film, which tells a gripping love story of Krishna and Vasudha, also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in crucial roles.

Industry trends

Meanwhile, Tabu's take on women-led films

Earlier this year, Tabu starred in Crew—a successful film that proved a movie doesn't need a male lead to thrive. She commented on this trend, saying, "Not everyone can make a Crew. It was a combination of story, casting, and marketing." "But if a few people are encouraged to make films with women [leading them] because of Crew's success, it is heartening. It speaks volumes about the conviction of the makers, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor." Stream it on Netflix.