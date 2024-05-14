Next Article

Tabu joins Max's prequel series 'Dune: Prophecy' in recurring role

What's the story The Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy has added renowned Bollywood actor Tabu to its cast in a recurring role, reported Variety. The series was first commissioned in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood. It draws inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune, penned by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Set within Frank Herbert's acclaimed Dune universe, the storyline unfolds 10,000 years prior to Paul Atreides's rise to power.

What will be Tabu's role in 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Tabu is set to portray Sister Francesca, a character described as "strong, intelligent, and alluring." The official logline of the series states that Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters battling forces threatening humankind's future and establishing the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit. "Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

Tabu recently enjoyed success with 'Crew'

What's there to say about Tabu's accolades? The two-time National Film Awards winner (for Maachis and Chandni Bar) the actor recently hit it out of the park with Rajesh Krishnan's Crew. She has also earned recognition for her roles in films such as Cheeni Kum, Haider, and Andhadhun, receiving seven Filmfare Awards. Her addition to the cast of Dune: Prophecy marks another significant milestone in her illustrious career.

'Dune: Prophecy' series production and cast details

Dune: Prophecy will also feature Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Faoileann Cunningham, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series has experienced multiple showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023. Alison Schapker serves as the showrunner and executive producer while Diane Ademu-John co-develops the series and acts as an executive producer. Max and Legendary Television are co-producing the series.