Sanjay Gadhvi's funeral: Tabu-Sonu Nigam attend 'Dhoom' director's last rites

04:47 pm Nov 20, 2023

'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi's last rites

Acclaimed director Sanjay Gadhvi, celebrated for helming the first two installments of Dhoom, died on Sunday aged 57 due to a heart attack. His family issued a statement revealing details about his funeral, which took place on Monday. Bollywood personalities such as Sonu Nigam, Tabu, and Ashutosh Gowariker attended the ceremony to pay their respects. Gadhvi's career commenced with the 2001 film Tere Liye, and his most recent work was the 2020 film Operation Parindey.

Gadhvi's daughter confirmed the sudden passing

The filmmaker reportedly suffered chest pain and profuse sweating, leading to his admission to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His elder daughter, Sanjina Gadhvi, informed PTI, "He passed away at 9:30am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy."

Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kohli mourned Gadhvi's demise on social media

The Bollywood community mourned the sudden loss of Gadhvi. Abhishek Bachchan, who appeared in Dhoom, expressed his sorrow on social media, saying, "I'm shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first-ever hit!!! I can never forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always." Other celebrities, including Richa Chadha and Kunal Kohli also responded to the news with disbelief and grief.

Gadhvi's rise to fame and success

Gadhvi's big break arrived with the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, a Yash Raj Films production featuring Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Tulip Joshi. After this, he directed Dhoom (2004), which turned into a box-office hit and launched a profitable movie franchise. Gadhvi sustained his directorial success with Dhoom 2 (2006), starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek, and Chopra, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.

His later projects and digital debut

Following the immense success of Dhoom 2, Gadhvi directed Kidnap (2008) and Ajab Gazabb Love (2012), both of which underperformed at the box office and were deemed failures. He ventured into the digital realm with the action film Operation Parindey, starring Amit Sadh, which premiered on ZEE5 in 2020.