'Bholaa' box office: Ajay Devgn's film struggles; sees massive drop

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 01, 2023, 11:48 am 2 min read

'Bholaa' was released in the theaters on March 30

Ajay Devgn has returned to the director's chair once again with Bholaa after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. On the second day of its release, Bholaa, which is also backed by his home production company, seemed to struggle in terms of earnings. Compared to its opening day collections on Thursday, Devgn's latest film witnessed a major drop at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

Bholaa became the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2023 so far as it collected around Rs. 10-11 crore on the first day of its release.

The movie, which was released on Thursday (March 30), is only behind Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Film sees dip of 35% to 40%

In a major shock to Bholaa makers, the film reportedly saw a huge dip in its collections on the second day, i.e., Friday. Despite being the only big Hindi release this week, its collections dropped by 35-40%, reported Box Office India. As per early estimates, Bholaa roughly collected around Rs. 6-6.5 crore (nett) on Friday, taking its total earnings to Rs. 16.5 crore (nett).

'Bholaa' needs to perform better over weekend

After witnessing a drop at the box office, it remains to be seen if Devgn's movie is able to pick up its pace again over the weekend. In order to cover for the loss in numbers it made on day two, Bholaa will now have to reflect a growth of about 40-50% to match up with its opening-day collections.

Everything to know about 'Bholaa'

Directed and co-produced by Devgn, Bholaa also features Tabu in a lead role. The two actors were last seen together in Drishyam 2. Apart from them, this official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 Tamil film Kaithi also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao, among others. Its sequel will reportedly star Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul, who also had cameos in Bholaa.