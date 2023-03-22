Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' registers slight rise; marches toward Rs. 150cr-mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 10:42 am 1 min read

'TJMM' box office collection

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a freshly baked Luv Ranjan romcom that has resonated with the youth. It is the biggest hit after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and it is minting quite well. The film has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark with ease and is marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark. It has shattered the murmurs of "romcom being dead in Bollywood."

'TJMM' held the fort quite well

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs. 2.73 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday, which is a 13.75% rise from Monday's Rs. 2.4 crore. Overall, the film has minted Rs. 117.27 crore at the domestic box office. The project is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The cast also includes comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in a supporting role.

