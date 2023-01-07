Entertainment

'Brahmastra' dialogue writer Hussain Dalal finally reacts to brutal trolling

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 07, 2023

Writer Hussain Dalal has broken his silence on the trolling he received due to 'Brahmastra's dialogues

Director Ayan Mukerji's labor of love Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was eventually brought to life in September after almost a decade in the making and became one of the highest grossers of 2022. While its astonishing VFX became the movie's selling point, it courted massive criticism for its "juvenile" dialogues. Now, Hussain Dalal, who penned the film's dialogues, has finally opened up on the trolling.

Why does this story matter?

While Brahmastra enjoyed a dream run at the box office and on Disney+ Hotstar, it wasn't marked safe from harsh backlash.

Netizens pulled up Dalal's writing and wondered "who allowed these dialogues?" with several viewers claiming that the dialogues put a massive dent in their viewing experience.

Others were "shocked" that he made "legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan utter those dialogues."

Dalal 'grateful' for trolling that has come his way

Dalal said if people are trolling Brahmastra, it means they have seen it, adding he wants to embrace their criticism and praises. He told ETimes, "I'm very grateful...agar log gaali de rahe hai toh at least dekh ke gaali de rahe hain...unhone waqt nikala aur dekha. Unki gaaliyon ko bhi mai gale lagana chahta hoon aur unke praise ko bhi gale lagaana chahta hoon."

He expressed gratitude for 'food at home and work'

Dalal further said, "Nobody learns everything and comes (into this world). There was a lot of trolling, people made a lot of fun, they made memes...but people saw it. If there's food at home and work, then I'll always be grateful." Previously, Dalal has written the dialogues for films like Saaho and Jalsa, among others, and his next project is Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Here's what we know of 'Brahmastra' second part

Meanwhile, Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev will be the second part of the planned trilogy and is expected to pick up from where the first part concluded. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reprise their roles in the sequel. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are rumored to be cast as Dev and Amrita (Kapoor's parents). Mukerji is targeting the December 2025 slot for the sequel's release.