Year wrap: Top 10 Hindi songs of 2022

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 22, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Hindi cinema is known for its music, dance, and drama. Over the years, Hindi films have produced gems when it comes to film music and has gifted us with singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and many more. So, as 2022 comes to an end, here are 10 songs to add to your playlist.

'Kesariya,' 'Deva Deva' from 'Brahmastra'

Kesariya became an instant hit when the teaser came out. The highly anticipated song from the highly anticipated film received some flak for its lyrics but became a rage in all languages. The writer's favorite is Kumkumala (Telugu) though. Deva Deva stood out as a song because of its hook. The chant with a new-gen twist with those amazing visuals was just amazing.

'Atak Gaya' from 'Badhaai Do,' 'Gehraiyaan' (title track)

Atak Gaya was a slow melody track from an important film of the year. This movie portrays the LGBTQ+ community and the existing social taboo in India. If you're having a tough day, this song will make you smile. Gehraiyaan was loved instantly by mainstream audiences as they are not exposed to indie music gems like OAFF. Listen to the original one named Frontline.

'Jab Saiyaan' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Rubaaiyaan' from 'Qala'

Jab Saiyaan is a typical example of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's poetry both on screen and in our ears. The sensuality in the lyrics and the intricacies of love was nicely portrayed by Shreya Ghoshal. Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's chemistry was beautiful. Amit Trivedi's Rubaaiyaan had the essence of rooted Indian culture blending with modern tinges. A perfect song for a near-perfect film.

'Tur Kalleyan' from 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Aadmi Bhutiya' from 'Sherdil'

Laal Singh Chaddha might have been a box-office failure but this song will always give us hope. With the visuals portraying the diverse landscapes of India and the protagonist running, this song struck a chord. Aadmi Bhutiya is a rendition of Rahgir's viral song Aadmi Ch*tiya Hai. This song was a simple composition with powerful lyrics critiquing humans and throwing light on climate change.

'Bande' from 'Vikram Vedha,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2' (title track)

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer was a box office failure but Bande had the iconic background score from the original Tamil film and it defined rage. You'll be compelled to play it on a loop. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer was a huge success and this song became a crazy hit like the original. This version was catchy and we thank Tanishk Bagchi for not ruining our childhood.